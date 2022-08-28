Student arrested after threats to blow up high school, teacher's house in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - Authorities in Frederick County arrested a juvenile for making bomb threats against a high school and a teacher in Walkersville, Maryland.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said around 6 p.m. on Saturday, deputies received social media threats to blow up Walkersville High School and a teacher’s house. Walkersville High School is located at 81 W Frederick Street.
Deputies began investigating the threats and determined them to not be credible.
Throughout the evening Saturday, deputies conducted several interviews and eventually identified a juvenile suspect.
Investigators say the girl is a student at Walkersville High School, but did not identify her since she is a juvenile.
Charges against the girl are pending.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said the investigation into the threat is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 301-600-1046.