Student arrested after threats to blow up high school, teacher's house in Frederick County

Authorities in Frederick County arrested a juvenile for making bomb threats against a high school and a teacher in Walkersville, Maryland.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said around 6 p.m. on Saturday, deputies received social media threats to blow up Walkersville High School and a teacher’s house. Walkersville High School is located at 81 W Frederick Street.

Deputies began investigating the threats and determined them to not be credible.

Throughout the evening Saturday, deputies conducted several interviews and eventually identified a juvenile suspect.

Investigators say the girl is a student at Walkersville High School, but did not identify her since she is a juvenile.

Charges against the girl are pending.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said the investigation into the threat is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 301-600-1046.