String of morning robberies across DC leaves residents shaken

D.C. police are asking the public for help tracking down those suspects responsible for the string of early morning robberies in the nation’s capital.

The seven attacks happened in just under two hours on Monday morning. FOX 5’s Sierra Fox spoke with some of the victims by phone who say they’re still processing those terrifying encounters.

The thieves got away with eight iPhones, an iPad a Macbook, several wallets with hundreds of dollars worth of cash inside and even credit cards.

"Definitely very, very concerning. I hate to hear that in the city in which I live for sure," one DC resident said.

The first robbery happened just after 6 a.m. on 10th Street in Northeast. In that instance, three suspects threatened a family.

The next attempt at 3rd and K Street in Northeast happened at 6:30 a.m. The robbery was unsuccessful because the victim fought back.

Just 25 minutes later at 6:55 a.m., one of the suspects held up someone at gunpoint and demanded their personal belongings on East Capitol Street in Northeast.

At 7 a.m., the thieves approached a victim on Burke Street in Southeast and did the same thing.

Thirty minutes later, the suspects assaulted a man and took off with his technology and money. Then at 7:46 a.m., a person was robbed at gunpoint on Constitution Avenue in Northeast.

"When you get any density of people together, I think it’s going to be difficult. People are going to have difficulties and try to take advantage of each other," another D.C. resident said.

Investigators believe the suspects used this white getaway vehicle caught on surveillance cameras. In addition, they say these individuals allegedly used the stolen credit cards from a robbery to purchase items.

The victims tell FOX 5 that the persons of interest appeared to be teenagers.

One person who lives nearby the incidents said, "I would definitely discourage any young people from doing that kind of activity. I don’t think it’s helpful for their futures or helpful for people now. If you’re doing it for selfish reasons, it’s not going to be good for you, it’s not going to look good for you and it’s harming others and that’s really never a good thing."

D.C. police are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest. If you recognize the suspects, contact authorities right away.