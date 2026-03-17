Storm cleanup underway across the DMV after winds topple trees, power lines

The Brief Crews are clearing toppled trees and power lines after Monday’s storms. Thousands remain without power across parts of Virginia and Maryland. Flights are still delayed or canceled as airports recover from the severe weather.



Heavy storms ripped through the region Monday, toppling trees and power lines and leaving thousands without electricity as crews work through Tuesday morning to restore service.

The line of severe weather brought powerful winds, heavy rain and multiple tornado warnings, especially across parts of Virginia, leaving many residents waking up in the dark.

What we know:

The storms also created major traffic problems on Monday, with downed trees, high water and debris causing lane closures and backups on I‑270 and near the American Legion Bridge.

In Alexandria, roof damage was visible at the Mark Center Apartments. Crews are still assessing the extent of the damage.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez says across Virginia, outages affected roughly 1,000 customers in Fairfax, Manassas and Woodbridge. Areas farther south, including Stafford and Fredericksburg, also reported outages. In Maryland, PEPCO reported outages around Leisure World, Bethesda and Takoma Park, with estimated restoration times late Tuesday morning.

RELATED: Severe storms trigger tornado warnings, thunderstorm watches and warnings across DMV

Air travel saw major disruptions as well. The FAA issued a ground stop at Reagan National Airport Monday afternoon, leading to more than 240 cancellations. Conditions improved overnight, but delays and cancellations continue. DCA reported dozens of delays and cancellations early Tuesday. Washington Dulles International Airport and Baltimore-Washington International Airport were also experiencing delays and cancellations. Those numbers are expected to shift as the day goes on.

While the region avoided the worst‑case scenario, the storms still impacted the area. Officials are urging residents to stay clear of downed power lines and report them immediately.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Storm cleanup underway across the DMV after winds topple trees, power lines