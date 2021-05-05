Store owner assault in northeast DC could have been motivated by hate, bias: police

A store owner was assaulted Tuesday at his business in northeast D.C. and it could have been motivated by hate or bias, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

MPD says the incident happened on Tuesday, May 4 at approximately 1:46 pm when the suspect entered a business in the 1300 block of 4th Street NE.

The suspect asked the store owner to look at jewelry behind the glass. The store owner refused and the suspect assaulted the store owner and fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say this incident is being actively investigated as potentially being motivated by hate or bias.

DC police are asking for the public’s assistance in this case. If you have any information, please call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.