Video: Man charged in Baltimore after attacking women with cement block

A man in Baltimore is facing charges after he was caught on camera attacking two women in a liquor store with a cement block.

Police responded to the Wonderland Liquor Store in the 2000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue just after midnight May 3.

Investigators say Daryl Doles, 50, attacked the women while they were closing up the shop.

After the attack, he ran away, but police were able to catch up with him later.

According to police, the women’s injuries are not life threatening.

Doles was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

