Stolen weapons recovered in Maryland after burglary at Virginia gun store: police

The Brief Two suspects arrested after stolen weapons recovered during Maryland traffic stop. Burglary occurred early Monday at Dominion Defense gun store in Virginia. Police continue investigating the theft involving multiple suspects.



Virginia gun store targeted in early morning burglary

What we know:

Authorities say two people were taken into custody and several stolen weapons were recovered early Monday morning during a traffic stop in Maryland after a burglary was reported at a Virginia gun store.

The break-in happened just before 1:30 a.m. at Dominion Defense in the 7200 block of Fullerton Road in the Springfield area of Fairfax County.

Police arrest two suspects and continue investigation

Police say multiple suspects broke into the store, stole guns, and fled in a vehicle.

The two suspects were taken into custody, and multiple stolen guns were recovered, police say. Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

