Stolen Shih Tzu 'Theo' reunited with owner, DC police seek suspect

Theo, a 2-year-old Shih Tzu, has been located and reunited with his owner after being stolen from a car in Southeast D.C. on Saturday.

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are still seeking the community’s assistance in identifying and locating a person and vehicle of interest related to the incident.

The theft occurred on July 13, just before 1 a.m. on M Street SE, while the dog’s owner briefly left Theo and a purse in a vehicle.

Upon returning, the owner found both the dog and the purse missing.

Police have reported that the thief also used the owner’s bank card at several locations across the District.

Detectives identified a person of interest and a black Hyundai Elantra with tinted windows and chrome rims, bearing a Georgia tag DAA7179, as being connected to the theft.

Theo's owner, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed immense relief but also concern about her pet’s well-being.

She told FOX 5's Shomari Stone, Theo is traumatized, and he’s whimpering when you try to pet him.

He will be going to the vet for a checkup tomorrow.

