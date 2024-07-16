DC dog owner desperate for return of stolen Shih Tzu 'Theo'

article

A dog owner is reeling after thieves snatched her beloved Shih Tzu from her car in Southeast D.C., leaving her family devastated and searching for answers.

The incident unfolded on a scorching Saturday afternoon around noon, as the owner, who wished to remain unidentified, briefly left her 2-year-old Shih Tzu named Theo in the car with the air conditioning running.

She was speaking nearby with her daughter's coach at the Capital Rowing Club on the 1900 block of M Street SE.

Detectives said thieves seized the opportunity to not only steal Theo but also made off with her daughter’s Juicy Couture purse. Upon returning to her vehicle, the owner discovered both items were missing.

D.C. Police reported that the thief also used the owner's bank card at several locations across the District.

Theo was last seen wearing a distinctive green collar adorned with a bone-shaped dog tag.

Anyone with information is urged to contact D.C. police immediately. They have issued a reward of up to $1,000 for any information leading to Theo’s safe return.