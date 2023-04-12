Stolen dog reunited with owners in Prince George’s County

A dog who was inside its owner's SUV when it was stolen from a Prince George's County gas station last month has been reunited with its family.

The Boston terrier named Gianni was waiting inside a 2016 Land Rover at a gas station on Annapolis Road in Landover Hills when thieves stole the vehicle back on March 23.

Police found the vehicle later that day, but Gianni remained missing.

The reunion came on National Pet Day. The investigation into the stolen vehicle is continuing.