Stolen car crashes into home in Lorton sparking fire; suspect on the loose

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a stolen car was driven into a home in Fairfax County.

The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. on Whitehaven Court in the area of Cumbria Valley Drive and Derwent Valley Court in Lorton. The collision sparked a fire at the home that was quickly placed under control. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s wearing dark clothing, and a surgical mask.

Police say Whitehaven Court remains closed, and school buses will pick up students at Fifth Place and Dixon Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.