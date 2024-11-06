Stocks, bitcoin surge on Trump's return to White House

The U.S. stock market, Elon Musk's Tesla, banks and bitcoin are storming higher as investors bet on what Donald Trump's return to the White House will mean for the economy and world.

Among the losers the market sees: the Mexican peso, renewable energy companies and potentially anyone worried about higher inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,200 points, or 2.8% early Wednesday. The S&P 500 rose 2%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.9%. Investors expect Trump's victory to lead to faster economic growth and more market-friendly policies.

Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind the Truth Social platform, soared.

