FOX 5 DC reporter covers lockdown at son’s Maryland high school while teen shelters inside

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard has covered news in Washington, D.C. for over 25 years. But on Thursday, the news hit close to home.

The veteran reporter was sent to cover a threat at a nearby Maryland high school that sent students and teachers into lockdown. The school, Bethesda-Chevy Chase, is right across the D.C. line and is where Bob’s 18-year-old son Jimmy attends.

"You know, I don’t get emotional. I hate to say it. I’ve covered a lot of bad stuff. I don’t get emotional…," Barnard said as he tried to connect with his son by cell phone.

"I’ve covered this kind of stuff, so it doesn’t usually get to me, but you know, you got your son trapped inside a real situation. It’s a little different, but I’m also just trying to do my job and stay calm and, and provide as much accurate information as we can," he said.

READ MORE: 'Swatting' call prompts lockdown at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School

On the other end of the line, Jimmy picked up. He told his dad he was safe and spoke with him about what had happened.

Jimmy said he was in the gymnasium taking an AP Spanish exam when a crowd of people rushed inside. "Teachers told us to stop taking the test and sit along the wall," he said. He estimates there were about 100 to 150 teachers and students in the gym waiting for instructions on what to do next.

As more students and security ran into the gym, Jimmy said there was concern about the size of the police response. Jimmy told his dad that students told those inside that officers instructed them to run as fast as they could into the gym.

"This seemed like a different level," Jimmy said about the police presence.

After about an hour, officials announced that they believed the school was targeted by a so-called swatting call. A spate of threats and false reports of shooters have been pouring into schools and colleges across the country since last year. Montgomery County Police said the remainder of the school day had been canceled.

As the situation began to wind down, Bob was still on the scene covering the latest updates, and waiting for a chance to put his arms around his son.