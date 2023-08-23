State trooper rescues woman from burning car in Frederick

A Maryland state trooper is being hailed as a hero after saving a woman from a burning car Wednesday.

Just after 12 p.m., Sgt. Brian Blubaugh arrived at the scene of a crash on westbound I-70 at mile marker 49 in Frederick County.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford van, driven by a 69-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, went off of the road for an unknown reason and struck an embankment, causing the car to catch on fire.

Blubaugh, along with multiple citizens, helped get the woman out of the burning vehicle, ultimately saving her life.

She was taken to Meritus Hospital in Hagerstown, Maryland for treatment of her injuries.

Blubaugh is assigned to the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, working out of the New Market Scale House and is President of the Maryland Troopers Association.