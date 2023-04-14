State shuts down Oxon Hill day care where alleged child abuse happened

The Oxon Hill day care where an employee was arrested for child abuse last week has been shut down.

Prince George's County police told FOX 5 Friday that the Oxon Hill Center for Early Learning was closed by the state.

Kayla Greenwell, 23, remains behind bars and is facing child abuse and assault charges after videos surfaced of her mistreating two young kids.

FOX 5 initially received the footage and notified Prince George's County police. Greenwell was arrested on Saturday, May 8.

Her family appeared in court Monday and asked for anonymity, saying they have faced harassment and threats since the news broke.

The victims' families were not in court, but the State's Attorney's Office says there are currently two child victims — ages three and four. They will go through forensic interviews as part of the investigation.

FOX 5 made multiple attempts to speak with officials at the daycare facility, but they have not been immediately successful.

PGPD says the investigation is ongoing and investigators will not confirm whether there are more potential victims.