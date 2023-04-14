Expand / Collapse search

State shuts down Oxon Hill day care where alleged child abuse happened

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Oxon Hill
FOX 5 DC

Daycare worker faces charges after alleged child abuse in Oxon Hill

The case against an Oxon Hill daycare worker allegedly seen on video assaulting children at a child care center continues. 23-year-old Kayla Greenwell faces multiple charges and will not be let out of jail before her next court date. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza reports live from police headquarters with details.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - The Oxon Hill day care where an employee was arrested for child abuse last week has been shut down.

Prince George's County police told FOX 5 Friday that the Oxon Hill Center for Early Learning was closed by the state.

Featured

Oxon Hill daycare employee appears in court after videos show alleged child abuse
article

Oxon Hill daycare employee appears in court after videos show alleged child abuse

 

Kayla Greenwell, 23, remains behind bars and is facing child abuse and assault charges after videos surfaced of her mistreating two young kids.

FOX 5 initially received the footage and notified Prince George's County police. Greenwell was arrested on Saturday, May 8.

Her family appeared in court Monday and asked for anonymity, saying they have faced harassment and threats since the news broke. 

Related

Oxon Hill daycare owner says he's receiving threats after an employee was charged with child abuse
article

Oxon Hill daycare owner says he's receiving threats after an employee was charged with child abuse

A parent whose kids attend the daycare center in Oxon Hill where an employee is accused of recording herself abusing children is speaking out.

The victims' families were not in court, but the State's Attorney's Office says there are currently two child victims — ages three and four. They will go through forensic interviews as part of the investigation.

FOX 5 made multiple attempts to speak with officials at the daycare facility, but they have not been immediately successful.

PGPD says the investigation is ongoing and investigators will not confirm whether there are more potential victims.