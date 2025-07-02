Beyoncé DC concert: How to get to Cowboy Carter on the 4th of July

The Brief Beyoncé brings her Cowboy Carter tour to Northwest Stadium in D.C. on Friday, July 4. Metro rides are free after 5 p.m., and Metrorail runs until 2 a.m. under new systemwide hours. Beyoncé once paid $100,000 to extend Metro hours – but new changes may make that unnecessary.



This Fourth of July, Cowboy Carter hits the capital. Beyoncé takes center stage in Washington, D.C.; the next stop on her tour. With fans gearing up to pack the stands, getting to and from the show just got a little easier — and a lot more affordable.

What we know:

The closest stations to the Northwest Stadium are Morgan Boulevard and Downtown Largo, putting concertgoers about a mile walk from the show. The Morgan Boulevard Station offers a pedestrian walkway with direct access to the stadium.

Thanks to recent service updates, Metrorail hours have been extended to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. Trains will arrive every 5–12 minutes on most lines, with the Silver and Blue Line providing the most direct access to Northwest Stadium.

Most exciting, Metro rides will be free systemwide after 5 p.m. on July 4.

"What better way to celebrate America’s birthday than with free fares on America’s Metro System," says Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke.

The backstory:

In 2023, Beyoncé paid $100,000 to keep all Metro stations running an extra hour later, after inclement weather delayed her show.

But this time around, that kind of star-powered generosity may not be necessary. Metro’s expanded service hours went into effect systemwide on June 23, part of a major transit overhaul aimed at making travel more accessible across the region.

Dig deeper:

Beyond the transit details, Beyoncé’s concert marks a convergence of culture, celebration, and sound.

Beyoncé is taking the stage on Independence Day with an album that reclaims space in country music. Cowboy Carter, released earlier this year, is a cultural declaration, rooted in American traditions yet radically reshaped by her artistry.

From covering songs by Dolly Parton to rewriting narratives about who belongs in country music, Beyoncé’s Fourth of July stop in the nation’s capital serves as a dual celebration of America and cultural recognition.