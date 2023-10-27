2 men shot in Centreville; suspects in custody

Authorities say they have suspects in custody in connection to a double shooting in Fairfax County that left two men wounded.

Police say the two men were shot around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 14000 block of Golden Oak Road in Centreville.

Both were hospitalized with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, according to officers.

Investigators were originally searching for a black Honda that was seen leaving the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.