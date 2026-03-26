Stafford County neighbors continue to push back on plan to build Buc-ee's

Stafford neighbors are continuing to push back, trying to block one of the world’s most famous convenience centers – Buc-ee’s– from moving into their backyard.

It’s still unclear how the county is going to move forward with this project, but what we do know right now is that many people are trying to convince county officials not to put the popular convenience store and gas station in their community.

READ MORE: Buc-ee’s proposal draws pushback from Stafford County residents

Big picture view:

Tension around this issue has been building. This debate has gone on for a long time here in Stafford now.

There is a petition that’s gained more than 2,500 signatures against this Buc-ee’s build.

That might surprise some people since Buc-ee’s is a well-known, pretty popular brand.

With dozens of locations across the South, the gas station travel-center mega-giant is known for its clean bathrooms, signature BBQ and beloved beaver mascot.

If approved, the Stafford Buc-ee’s would go up right off I-95 at exit 140 and feature 120 gas pumps, a 74,000 square foot store and more than 700 parking spots on about 36 acres of land.

READ MORE: Buc-ee's proposal in Stafford County back in spotlight

The opposition:

Despite the popularity of the chain, many neighbors still don’t want to see it in Stafford.

Their concerns include very heavy traffic, related safety issues and over-development of the neighborhood.

But some residents and officials for Buc-ee’s argue the project will increase tax revenue massively and create a whole host of jobs.

The planning commission asked county staff several questions about this project for a long time at Wednesday night’s meeting.

While the planning commission can make a recommendation, whether this moves forward will be up to the Board of Supervisors. That vote is expected later in the year.