Buc-ee's proposal in Stafford County back in spotlight at public hearing

The debate over a proposed Buc‑ee’s in Stafford County is back in the spotlight Wednesday as the county planning commission holds a public hearing on the massive project that has sparked heated controversy.

The Brief Stafford County holds a public hearing Wednesday on the Buc‑ee’s proposal. Supporters cite jobs and revenue; opponents warn of traffic and safety issues. The planning commission will take comments before making a recommendation.



FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh says county leaders expect a strong turnout. Supporters say the mega travel center would bring jobs and significant tax revenue, while opponents warn it would create traffic problems, raise safety concerns and increase overdevelopment.

READ MORE: Buc-ee’s proposal draws pushback from Stafford County residents

The proposal calls for a 74,000‑square‑foot Buc‑ee’s on roughly 36 acres off Interstate 95 at Exit 140 near Courthouse Road. Plans include more than 100 gas pumps, hundreds of parking spaces and a large convenience store.

The project has been delayed several times with the planning commission pushing back a vote to give developers more time to address traffic and safety impacts.

Previous meetings have drawn packed rooms, with residents voicing concerns about congestion, noise and quality‑of‑life issues for nearby neighborhoods.

READ MORE: Battle over Buc-ee's: Stafford County residents speak out against proposed store

Company representatives and other supporters say the travel center would create hundreds of jobs and generate millions in tax revenue for the county.

At Wednesday’s hearing, the planning commission will listen to public comment before deciding whether to recommend approval or denial. The final decision will be made later by the county Board of Supervisors.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Stafford County Government Center.