Stafford County Amber Alert canceled; teen found safe, suspect in custody

An Amber Alert that had been triggered in Stafford County Thursday morning after a 17-year-old was reportedly abducted has been canceled.

According to the authorities, Selena Jah'nyrah Fernandez is safe.

A suspect in connection with the alleged abduction is in custody.

The sheriff’s office believes Selena Jah’nyrah Fernandez of Spotsylvania County was abducted by Rodney Richards.

The sheriff's office began investigating at 9:59 p.m. when they responded to a reported abduction from a store on Jefferson Davis Highway.

A witness told investigators that the 17-year-old entered the store "visibly distraught."

Fernandez asked a clerk if she could use a phone, and the clerk provided one.

When Fernandez reportedly called a relative and requested a ride, Richards entered the store and seized the phone before forcing her outside and into a vehicle.

