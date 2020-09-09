Body of Manassas teen recovered in Rappahannock River search, Stafford County sheriff says

article

The body of a 15-year-old from Manassas has been recovered after rescue crews conducted a search of the Rappahanock River, the Stafford County sheriff’s office said on Wednesday morning.

The victim has been identified as Hasnain Ghafoor.

Sheriff’s deputies and fire and rescue crews responded to the scene on Falmouth Beach around 4:21 p.m. on Monday after Ghafoor reportedly went under the water without resurfacing.

Crews searched the river until nightfall and then resumed searching throughout the day on Tuesday.

Ghafoor’s body was found Wednesday morning.

The Stafford County sheriff’s office is asking people to “keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

