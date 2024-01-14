17-year-old killed, 14 and 18-year-olds injured in Fairfax County stabbing: police

A 17-year-old is dead after being stabbed in Annandale Saturday night, Fairfax County police say.

According to detectives, the teen was found with stab wounds in a grassy area in the 4200 block of Wadsworth Court around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 13. He was taken to the hospital where he was later reported dead.

A 14-year-old suspect who was also stabbed was found inside a nearby apartment. He was taken into custody and is currently being treated at the hospital.

As detectives were investigating, an 18-year-old also arrived at the hospital and was treated for injuries believed to be related to the stabbing.

Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances that led to the stabbing.

Police say the incident was not domestic and both teens knew each other from previous disputes. They believe all individuals involved in the stabbings are accounted for.

Police say the incident was not domestic and both teens knew each other from previous disputes.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.