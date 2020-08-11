Spy Museum offering rooftop view to visitors for the first time
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C.’s International Spy Museum for the first time is offering rooftop views to visitors.
The view will give visitors a chance to see some of the District’s most notable landmarks, including the Wharf, the Capitol Building and the Washington monument.
International Spy Museum, Washington, D.C.
Those who wish to take advantage of the offering will just need to pay $5 in excess of the entry fee.
An iconic building at L’Enfant Plaza, the Spy Museum has reopened alongside the District.
The museum is adhering to the District’s COVID-19 restrictions. Click here to find out what to expect when you visit.
International Spy Museum, Washington, D.C.