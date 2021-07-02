Springfield home crushed by massive tree amid severe weather

A house was crushed by a massive tree in Springfield as severe storms rolled through the DMV Thursday night.

The home is on Charnwood Street and the homeowner tells FOX 5 his house is completely uninhabitable after the huge tree crashed through. He's being put up in a hotel while the damage is assessed and clearing begins.

MORE FROM FOX 5: 3 rescued after deck collapses in Rockville, 2 hospitalized

Several trees went down across the area, including DC, Arlington, Alexandria and Bethesda. Roads were closed and power was knocked out for thousands.

The cleanup is beginning for many, including around the National Mall as they prepare for the 4th of July festivities.

Advertisement