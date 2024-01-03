'Spotty shortages' of cough and cold medicine as flu season ramps up: doctor

RSV, flu, cold, COVID-19 and now a lingering cough are spreading across the D.C. area, and doctors say getting over-the-counter medicine to ease the symptoms could require some planning.

"We have been hearing about spotty shortages of various medications but nothing across the board at this time, again that seems to change regionally as well as from week to week, even in some jurisdictions from day to day," said Dr. Christina Johns, Senior Medical Advisor of PM Pediatrics.

Johns says if cold medicine at your local pharmacy is sold out one day, look again the next.

"Look again tomorrow, because the shelves may be refilled," said Johns.

