Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office replaces Marine Corps Vietnam veteran’s medals

The Spotsylvania County sheriff’s office had an opportunity to replace some glory to a local Marine who had it stolen from him nearly two years ago.

The criminals who stole Vietnam veteran’s medals in January 2019 have been convicted and put behind bars.

Some of his property was recovered following the break-in, but the Marine’s decorations were never returned.

In an effort to make retired Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Faleskie whole again, the Spotsylvania County sheriff’s office reached out to South Carolina-based Medals of America, which replaced the medals and encased them in a shadow box.

