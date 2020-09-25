Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office replaces Marine Corps Vietnam veteran’s medals
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - The Spotsylvania County sheriff’s office had an opportunity to replace some glory to a local Marine who had it stolen from him nearly two years ago.
READ MORE: Virginia city holding ‘reverse parade’ this year for Christmas
The criminals who stole Vietnam veteran’s medals in January 2019 have been convicted and put behind bars.
READ MORE: Fredericksburg police implementing new reforms
Some of his property was recovered following the break-in, but the Marine’s decorations were never returned.
DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news
Advertisement
In an effort to make retired Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Faleskie whole again, the Spotsylvania County sheriff’s office reached out to South Carolina-based Medals of America, which replaced the medals and encased them in a shadow box.