Spotsylvania County man murdered woman and ran off with children: cops

A Spotsylvania County man is facing a host of charges after he allegedly murdered a woman and then fled the scene with two young children, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the scene of a reported domestic incident in the 11000 block of Taney Drive around 11:36 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they found a woman who had died after suffering from what they described as "upper body trauma."

She has since been identified as 33-year-old Jordan Diggins.

When they spread out to patrol the area, a detective spotted the children with the suspect in the woods behind Courthouse Elementary School.

The suspect ran off with the children when a detective approached him.

The found the children after the suspect left them behind in the Crown Grant subdivision.

The deputies eventually found him leaving the woods in the 9700 block of Leavells Road, and getting into a car.

Deputies were able to pull him over after he drove off.

Chris Lee-Thompson Stevens, 28, was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of abduction and violation of a protective order and jailed without bond.

