Would-be robber calls 911 after victim shot at him at Spotsylvania County ATM

A would-be robber at a Spotsylvania County ATM called 911 after the person he was trying to steam from shot him, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies began investigating the incident on Friday around 9 p.m. when the 911 center received a call from a person who said he’d been shot at an ATM in the 10300 block of Courthouse Road.

When they arrived, they determined that Trey Khiry Turner had approached the victim in "a threatening manner" and then punched him several time.

The victim – who legally carries a gun – reportedly pulled out his weapon and fired several times, prompting Turner to run away.

Turner was taken into custody with what the sheriff’s office described as "minor injuries."

They charged Turner with attempted robbery.

