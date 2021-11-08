Man arrested after allegedly stealing Fairfax County fire truck

The thief who stole a fire engine in Northern Virginia has been arrested.

It’s a report that FOX 5’s Sierra Fox was first to break and has stayed on top of all day.

A source confirms that around 1 a.m. on Monday, Fairfax County Fire Engine 421 was missing from the Atlantic Emergency Solutions, a business that does repairs for emergency vehicles on 12351 Randolph Ridge Lane in Manassas, Virginia.

According to Luray Police Chief Bow Cooks, 24-year-old Nolan Cornell from Spotsylvania County has been arrested and charged for possession of stolen property.

He adds that the Fairfax County Fire Engine 421 was found with no significant damages around 11:30 this morning in a subdivision in Luray, Virginia. That is in Page County in the Shenandoah Valley about an hour and a half away from Manassas, Virginia where the fire engine was taken.

The Prince William County Police Department is investigating this case and has also charged the suspect with grand larceny and felony destruction of property.

FOX 5 spoke with the repair shop’s owner for more details and surveillance video and checked in with Fairfax County Fire & EMS for further information. Both referred FOX 5 back to the police.

Chief Bow Cooks says the thief did not give a legitimate reason as to why he stole the fire engine.

Officials say a fire engine can cost around $600,000.