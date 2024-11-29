Spotlight on local businesses at DC holiday markets

This time period from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday is the busiest for retailers - with the National Retail Federation estimating 183 million shoppers this yer. For small businesses, the season can be make or break.

"We are really encouraging people to shop small this year, supporting local artisans, local makers," said Gerren Price, president and CEO of the Downtown DC BID (Business Improvement District.)

Whatever you want, whoever is on your list - you can probably find it at the DowntownDC Holiday Market in Penn Quarter.

Now celebrating 20 years - there are 110 vendors this time around.

So we're going to introduce you to just a few as we head into their busiest time of year.

Emily McAllister owns I See Spain - handmade, handpainted grater plates.

"They grate cheese and garlic and ginger so they're really pretty little kitchen tools," she demonstrated.

For a family-owned shop in business for 15 years, Emily said roughly 60 percent of their annual sales come during the month between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

"We employ mostly family, and family friends. We import from a small family in Spain so it's really supporting us, our families," she said.

Same goes for Meriaam Cherif, owner of Alyssa's Bazaar – she sells Tunisian pottery from her home country.

Their usual spot is in D.C.'s Eastern Market – but she said this month represents 90 percent of their yearly income.

"Online is different. Here, you feel it, you see it, you see the atmosphere in the market so it's quite different," Cherif said, as her mom helped set up the stall Friday morning.

And that face-to-face contact is what drives people to Pearl's Fine Teas, too - run by Elise Scott for the last 17 years.

"I'll say, 'You know you can order online?' and they'll say, 'We want to come in person!' so what we noticed is that that human contact, that's more important than ever," Scott said.

Savvy Scents by Sherrie sells room and linen sprays along with uniquely scented massage candles.

Sherrie Brown waits all year for this season.

"What I sell during the summer, I have some sales, but really, people like this product around the holidays so it really can make or break my year, just this one month," Brown said.

The DowntownDC Holiday Market in Penn Quarter has been so popular since opening on Nov. 22 that they are expanding hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day until ending the season on Dec. 23.