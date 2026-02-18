Sphere proposed for National Harbor; Maryland leaders to discuss economic impact

The Brief Maryland leaders will outline the economic impact of a proposed Sphere at National Harbor. The 6,000‑seat venue could generate over $1 billion a year and add thousands of jobs. The project is early in planning and still needs state and county approval.



Governor Wes Moore and Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy are set to outline the projected economic impact of bringing a massive Sphere entertainment venue to National Harbor.

What we know:

If approved, the 6,000‑seat venue would be the second Sphere in the country and the only one on the East Coast. FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh is at National Harbor, where state and county leaders say the project could generate more than $1 billion a year.

Moore and Braveboy will discuss the projections during a joint virtual briefing on Wednesday morning.

The proposed venue would be a smaller version of the Las Vegas Sphere, featuring the same Exosphere LED exterior and a 16K‑by‑16K interior screen. Plans call for an eight‑acre site near MGM National Harbor, 2,500 construction jobs, and about 4,750 permanent jobs once the venue opens. The project also includes roughly $200 million in combined state, local, and private incentives.

County officials say the Sphere’s projected annual revenue would be more than triple the tax impact currently generated by Northwest Stadium and Six Flags combined.

The backstory:

National Harbor already draws more than 15 million visitors a year, and leaders believe the Sphere would significantly boost tourism, entertainment, and business activity across the region.

The project remains in its early stages and would require both state and county approval. If it moves forward, officials say the Sphere could open within four years.

