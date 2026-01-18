Maryland is getting a 'Sphere'—here's what to know

article

The Brief Sphere Entertainment plans to build a new, immersive venue at National Harbor, Maryland. The proposed Sphere at National Harbor would seat 6,000 people and feature advanced technologies. The economic impact is expected to exceed $1 billion each year for the county and state, according to a press release.



Sphere Entertainment, along with the State of Maryland, Prince George’s County and Peterson Companies, announced plans on Sunday to develop a new Sphere venue at National Harbor.

This will be the second Sphere in the United States and the first to use a smaller-scale design, according to a press release.

4,750 jobs once operational

What we know:

The proposed Sphere at National Harbor would seat 6,000 people and feature advanced technologies, including a high-resolution LED screen, immersive sound, haptic seating and 4D effects, the release states.

The exterior LED display will showcase artistic and branded content to global audiences, as well.

Sphere Entertainment said the venue would support about 2,500 jobs during construction and 4,750 jobs once operational. The economic impact is expected to exceed $1 billion each year for the county and state, per the release.

What they're saying:

"This will be one of the largest economic development projects in Prince George’s County history – proving once again our state is the best place in the country to bring dreams to life," Gov. Wes Moore said in a statement. "We’re excited for what this means for our people, and how it will showcase the best of what Maryland has to offer to everyone who visits."

Prince George's County Executive Aisha N. Braveboy called it "a world-class win and an incredibly exciting moment for Prince George’s County," in a statement.

"This innovative project will further reinforce National Harbor as the national capital region’s premier destination for conventions, entertainment, retail and dining and hospitality," Chief Executive Officer of Peterson Companies Jon Peterson said in a statement.

Sphere’s Las Vegas venue was recently ranked #1 on Billboard’s 2025 list of top-grossing venues worldwide.

What's next:

The venue’s construction, development and operation depend on final agreements and approvals from Prince George’s County and the State of Maryland, the release states.

What we don't know:

It is not yet confirmed when construction will begin or when the venue will open.