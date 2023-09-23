Speeding driver crashes vehicle after losing control, driver pronounced dead on the scene

Authorities continue to investigate a fatal single-vehicle crash that left one adult dead in Woodbridge.

According to police, they arrived to the area of the 3500 block of Veronica Lane Saturday morning at 2:45 a.m. Police say the driver of a 2014 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Smoketown Rd. at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the northbound lanes, and left the roadway before striking multiple trees and catching fire.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 36-year-old Justin Whitfield Brandon of Woodbridge. Brandon was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced deceased at the scene. No additional vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash.