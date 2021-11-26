Special police officer assaulted during theft in DC, authorities say

A special police officer was assaulted during a theft in the District Wednesday.

Authorities say a suspect entered a store in the 800 block of 7th Street in the Northwest around 10 p.m. Wednesday and attempted to leave without paying for items.

An on-duty special police officer tried to stop the suspect and was assaulted. The suspect fled but images were captured on surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.