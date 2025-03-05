Speaker Mike Johnson's chief of staff charged with DUI after Trump speech

article

House Speaker Mike Johnson's chief of staff, Hayden Haynes, was arrested and charged with drunk driving after hitting a parked car following President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress Tuesday night, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

In a statement to FOX 5, Capitol Police said, "a driver backed into a parked vehicle last night around 11:40 p.m. We responded and arrested them for DUI."

USCP confirmed to FOX 5 that the driver was Haynes and that he was taken into custody. According to a report by NBC News, the car Hayes hit was a Capitol vehicle and following his arrest, he was released with a citation to appear in court.

The incident happened shortly after Trump wrapped up his speech to Congress on the House floor, which Johnson presided over.

Haynes has been a longtime aide to Johnson, working as Johnson's campaign manager in 2016 before transitioning to his chief of staff after he won his election. Johnson was elected speaker of the House in October 2023.

In D.C., the Office of the Attorney General — headed by Brian L. Schwalb — prosecutes impaired driving offenses.