Speaker Johnson calls DC march planned by 'No Kings' group a 'Hate America' rally

House Speaker Mike Johnson has claimed that an organization plans to host an anti-American rally in D.C. next weekend.

In reality, the rally is being called a "Remove the Regime March," and is being promoted by the "No Kings" group, which previously organized peaceful protests across the nation over the summer opposing President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies. Those demonstrations also coincided with the Army’s 250th anniversary parade, Flag Day, and Trump’s birthday.

What he said:

"They have a ‘Hate America’ rally that's scheduled for Oct. 18 on the National Mall," Johnson claimed. "It's all the pro-Hamas wing and, you know, the ANTIFA people. They're all coming out. Some of the House Democrats are selling T-shirts for the event, and it's being told to us that they won't be able to open the government until after that rally because they can't face their rabid base."

The House speaker made the comments during an interview with FOX News. He has been speaking almost daily as the government shutdown continues.

What they're saying:

The "Remove the Regime March," organized by the No Kings movement is reportedly going to be held on Saturday, Oct. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to11:30 a.m.

"NO KINGS" is more than just a slogan—it’s the foundation our nation was built upon. Born in the streets, carried by millions in chants and on posters, it echoes from city blocks to rural town squares, uniting people across this country to fight dictatorship together," the description of the event reads.

"The president thinks his rule is absolute. But in America, we don’t have kings, and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty," the organization wrote on its website. "We will carry the spirit of 1776 forward and show that the American Revolution lives on," the group went on to say.

The group says they will be marching straight down 14th St., NW, down to the Washington Monument.

They are asking all participants to avoid conflict or escalation with those who "disagree with our values." They also ask that all attendees act lawfully and do not bring any weapons of any kind — even if they are legally permitted — to the event.

Johnson's comments came as he was discussing the ongoing government shutdown, which is causing frustration on both sides of the aisle.

It's now been 10 days since the shutdown began and there's been no consensus between Democrats and Republicans on the continuing resolution needed to fund the government.

Friday was the first day that some government employees missed their first paycheck. It's causing growing concern as some wonder just how long this will last.

Additionally, the Trump administration said on Friday that some furloughed federal workers are being fired "as a direct consequence" of the government shutdown, but they did not clarify how many emlpoyees or which agencies were being hit hardest.