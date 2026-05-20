Spanberger moves to limit federal immigration enforcement on state property

Governor Abigail Spanberger signed House Bill 1482, Senate Bill 352, and Executive Order 16 in response to what her office calls increased and aggressive federal immigration enforcement in Virginia.

"With this law, Virginia is reaffirming that transparency, accountability, and a commitment to earning the public's trust are prerequisite to enforcing the law in our Commonwealth," Spanberger said in a statement.

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Executive Order limits ICE use of state property

The order prohibits federal immigration officials from using state property as a staging area, processing site, or operations base for civil immigration enforcement.

State agencies must verify that federal officers have a valid warrant or order before accessing state facilities.

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Guidance for schools, polling places, courthouses

Executive Order 16 directs state entities to create clear protocols for employees if federal immigration officers attempt enforcement at:

• polling locations

• courthouses

• Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ offices

• healthcare facilities

• public schools

It also requires the creation of a "Know Your Rights" website for Virginians.

The administration says immigration related detentions in Virginia rose sharply from January 2025 to March 2026, and that only 30% of those detained had been convicted of a crime.

"Kids in elementary school are afraid to get on the bus, neighbors fear being targeted based on their appearance at the grocery store, and workers are not showing up at their jobs. Public trust in state and local law enforcement is being undermined by the aggressive tactics used by federal immigration officials," said Spanberger. "Today, Virginia is taking important steps to help deepen trust in our law enforcement and provide clear guidance to Virginians who are most likely to interact with federal immigration officials."