Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger bans some semi-automatic rifles with new legislation

The Brief Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger has signed a bill into law that bans the sale, purchase, transfer, importation, and manufacture of specific semi-automatic firearms. The restrictions specifically apply to weapons categorized as "assault firearms." The new regulations will officially take effect on July 1.



Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger has signed new legislation banning the sale and manufacturing of specific semi-automatic firearms within the state.

What we know:

The new restrictions will officially go into effect on July 1, and specifically target what the legislation categorizes as "assault firearms."

Under the bill's definition, the ban includes semi-automatic rifles and pistols equipped with a magazine capacity of more than 15 rounds.

Once active, it will be a misdemeanor offense for anyone to sell, buy, transfer, import, or manufacture the restricted weapons.

Big picture view:

The measure marks the latest step in a broader series of new gun regulations recently enacted by the state government.