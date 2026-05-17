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Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger bans some semi-automatic rifles with new legislation

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Published  May 17, 2026 11:35am EDT
Virginia
FOX 5 DC
New gun legislation in Virginia; federal safety surge in DC | TOP STORIES

New gun legislation in Virginia; federal safety surge in DC | TOP STORIES

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed legislation banning the selling and manufacturing of certain semi-automatic firearms; a major federal safety surge is planned ahead of America 250 events in DC.

The Brief

    • Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger has signed a bill into law that bans the sale, purchase, transfer, importation, and manufacture of specific semi-automatic firearms.
    • The restrictions specifically apply to weapons categorized as "assault firearms."
    • The new regulations will officially take effect on July 1.

VIRGINIA - Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger has signed new legislation banning the sale and manufacturing of specific semi-automatic firearms within the state. 

What we know:

The new restrictions will officially go into effect on July 1, and specifically target what the legislation categorizes as "assault firearms." 

Under the bill's definition, the ban includes semi-automatic rifles and pistols equipped with a magazine capacity of more than 15 rounds.

Once active, it will be a misdemeanor offense for anyone to sell, buy, transfer, import, or manufacture the restricted weapons.

Big picture view:

The measure marks the latest step in a broader series of new gun regulations recently enacted by the state government.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from legislation signed by Gov. Abigail Spanberger.

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