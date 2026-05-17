Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger bans some semi-automatic rifles with new legislation
VIRGINIA - Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger has signed new legislation banning the sale and manufacturing of specific semi-automatic firearms within the state.
What we know:
The new restrictions will officially go into effect on July 1, and specifically target what the legislation categorizes as "assault firearms."
Under the bill's definition, the ban includes semi-automatic rifles and pistols equipped with a magazine capacity of more than 15 rounds.
Once active, it will be a misdemeanor offense for anyone to sell, buy, transfer, import, or manufacture the restricted weapons.
Big picture view:
The measure marks the latest step in a broader series of new gun regulations recently enacted by the state government.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from legislation signed by Gov. Abigail Spanberger.