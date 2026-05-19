Spanberger vetoes cannabis retail market and prescription drug pricing bills

The Brief Spanberger vetoed multiple bills Tuesday, including proposals for a cannabis retail market and a prescription drug affordability board. She said she supports the intent of many measures, but they were not ready for enactment. Other vetoes included measures on criminal justice, class actions, menopause protections, child welfare recordings, courthouse security, higher education and inmate placement.



Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger vetoed a wide slate of legislation Tuesday including bills that would have created a regulated cannabis retail market in the state and established a prescription drug affordability board, citing concerns about implementation, cost and effectiveness.

In announcing the vetoes, Spanberger emphasized support for the intent behind many of the bills but said they were not ready for enactment.

"It is my responsibility as Governor to make sure all new laws can be successfully implemented and protect against unintended consequences that harm Virginians," she said in a statement.

(Photo via Getty Images)

The governor vetoed House Bill 642 and Senate Bill 542, which would have created a regulated retail cannabis marketplace in Virginia; Spanberger said the proposals lacked sufficient structure, enforcement mechanisms and resources to ensure a safe and effective rollout.

"Virginians deserve a system that replaces the illicit cannabis market with one that prioritizes our children’s health and safety, public safety, product integrity and accountability," she said.

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Spanberger also vetoed House Bill 483 and Senate Bill 271, which would have created a Prescription Drug Affordability Board aimed at controlling medication costs, according to an announcement from her office.

She argued that similar programs in other states have not delivered meaningful price reductions and may impose significant administrative costs.

"Evidence from other states clearly shows that Prescription Drug Affordability Boards do not achieve this goal," she said. "They are expensive undertakings that other states have either repealed or are considering repealing due to costs and ineffectiveness."

(Mike Kropf/Richmond Times-Dispatch via Getty Images)

In addition to those measures, Spanberger rejected House Bill 61, which would have changed eligibility rules for Virginia’s Small, Women, and Minority-Owned (SWaM) business program; this is a state certification that helps small, women-owned, and minority-owned businesses compete for state contracts.

The governor said the bill could have excluded nearly 800 businesses from participation and reduced state contracting opportunities.

She also vetoed legislation related to election administration, including House Bill 111 on voter roll maintenance and House Bill 639 concerning private funding for election-related activities, citing concerns about clarity and unintended administrative burdens in a statement.

Other vetoes included bills on criminal justice standards, class action procedures, menopause protections, child welfare interview recordings, courthouse security procedures, higher education governance and inmate placement rules.

Spanberger added in her statement that she remains open to revisiting many of the proposals in future sessions with lawmakers and stakeholders, but reiterated that amendments offered by her administration were rejected by the General Assembly.

What they're saying:

The organization Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM) praised Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger after she vetoed legislation that would have created a commercial marijuana retail market in the state.

In a statement, SAM CEO Kevin A. Sabet applauded the decision, arguing it reflects a public health-focused approach to cannabis policy.

"While President Trump is caving to corporate interests by approving flavored vapes, Governor Spanberger is saying no to a new Big Tobacco," Sabet said. "Governor Spanberger’s veto of marijuana commercialization should put this addiction-for-profit industry on notice: the backlash to high-potency THC is here."

Sabet also said the governor’s stance aligns with broader concerns about legalization efforts across party lines.

"From former Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin to Democratic Governor Abigail Spanberger, Virginia’s Governors continue to put public health above partisan politics," he said.

Youngkin vetoed similar legislation multiple times during his time as governor.