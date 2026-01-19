Spanberger calls for affordability reform, stresses bipartisanship in first address

Newly-inaugurated Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger delivered her first State of the Commonwealth address to the General Assembly on Jan. 19, which she used to focus on affordability and bipartisan leadership.

The governor additionally called for legislative action on health care, housing and energy reforms.

Spanberger highlights historic milestones, calls for unity

The backstory:

Spanberger began by acknowledging a number of recent "firsts."

In addition to Spanberger herself becoming the first woman to serve as governor of Virginia, the state swore in its first Black, female Chief Justice on New Year's Day—Justice Cleo E. Powell. Former Virginia State Senator Ghazala Hashmi now also serves as the Commonwealth's lieutenant governor. She is the first South Asian American and first Muslim to be elected to the office.

Additionally, a record number of women now serve in the Virginia House of Delegates, a fact Spanberger also highlighted.

"My mandate is simple: to get things done for Virginia families, Virginia schools, Virginia businesses and our communities. Period." – Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger

"These milestones belong to all Virginians, no matter our political affiliation," she said. "My mandate is simple: to get things done for Virginia families, Virginia schools, Virginia businesses and our communities. Period."

Spanberger pledges action on affordability, health care and energy

What's next:

Spanberger also acknowledged the 10 executive orders she signed on her first day as governor, specifically calling on the General Assembly to pass her Affordable Virginia Agenda.

Her first order directs the governor's agencies and secretaries across the state to "prepare recommendations on reducing costs for Virginians" in specific policy areas: housing, health care, child care, education, energy and living expenses such as groceries.

The secretaries have 90 days to each prepare a report and then deliver it to Spanberger, according to the order's text.

"No Virginian should have to choose between filling a prescription and paying for groceries," Spanberger said.

One of the more notable policy actions announced on Monday includes Virginia's apparent rejoining of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), which former Gov. Glenn Youngkin withdrew the Commonwealth from in 2023. The RGGI is a collaborative effort between states to lower carbon emissions from the power sector.

Spanberger also outlined plans to protect renters, empower local governments on affordable housing and create a revolving loan fund for mixed-income developments.

Spanberger outlines economic and education priorities

Dig deeper:

Spanberger also highlighted her fifth executive order signed over the weekend, which calls for the establishment of an Economic Resiliency Task Force "to coordinate a statewide response to federal workforce reductions, funding cuts, tariffs and immigration impacts," according to a press release.

The force will be tasked with additionally completing "an assessment of federal funding losses or projected losses and recommendations for potential mitigation measures."

She additionally pledged to maintain a stable business climate, protect the state’s AAA bond rating and invest in workforce development, apprenticeships and public safety. She also proposed a statewide paid family and medical leave program, guaranteed paid sick days, expanded child care subsidies and a $15 minimum wage.

On education, Spanberger called for higher teacher pay, stronger reading and math instruction and rejected "culture-war" politics in classrooms, as well.

Additional focuses and proposals

Big picture view:

Towards the end of her address, the governor also highlighted the fact that gun violence is the number one cause of death for children and teens in the United States.

"If we put Virginia first…the state of our Commonwealth is and will be stronger, more prosperous and more united than ever before." – Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger

Spanberger expressed support for banning ghost guns, as well. Ghost guns are unserialized, and therefore untraceable, homemade firearms. She also called for strengthening red flag laws, which aim to prevent someone in crisis from accessing a firearm.

She also pledged to protect reproductive freedom, marriage equality and voting rights, and to appoint "serious, mission-driven individuals" in higher education across Virginia.

"If we put Virginia first…the state of our Commonwealth is and will be stronger, more prosperous and more united than ever before," she said, in conclusion.

The governor then urged the General Assembly to "work together and deliver results."