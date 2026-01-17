Who is Abigail Spanberger? What to know about Virginia’s new governor

article

Abigail Spanberger will be sworn in as Virginia’s 75th governor on Saturday, becoming the first woman elected to lead the Commonwealth.

What we know:

Spanberger previously represented Virginia in the U.S. House and, according to her campaign biography, worked as a federal law enforcement officer with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and later served as a CIA case officer.

When did Abigail Spanberger take office?

Spanberger takes office on Saturday, Jan. 17, the date Virginia’s constitution sets for a new governor’s term to begin after an election year.

How old is Abigail Spanberger?

Spanberger was born Aug. 7, 1979.

That makes her 46 years old as of inauguration day.

Who is Abigail Spanberger’s husband?

Abigail Spanberger is married to Adam Spanberger. People.com reports Adam is a software engineer.

Adam Spanberger will serve as Virginia's first gentleman.

Former Representative Abigail Spanberger, Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Virginia, joined by her family, during an election night event at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in Richmond, Virginia, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

Does Abigail Spanberger have children?

Yes. Spanberger and her husband have three daughters: Claire, Charlotte and Catherine, according to People.com.

Spanberger’s family was with her on election night, including a moment that got laughs when she mentioned her daughter Catherine hadn’t cleaned her room — and Catherine replied: "I’m working on it!"

Where did Abigail Spanberger go to school?

Spanberger’s campaign biography says she attended Virginia public schools, graduated from J.R. Tucker High School in Henrico County, earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia, and later completed an MBA program through Purdue University and GISMA in Germany.

What's next:

Spanberger’s transition team has signaled she is moving from inauguration into the early phase of staffing and launching her administration.