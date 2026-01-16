Spanberger to be sworn-in as first female Virginia governor

History will be made in Virginia on Saturday as Governor‑elect Abigail Spanberger is sworn-in as the Commonwealth’s first female governor.

Winning red‑leaning regions during a period of deep polarization, she focused heavily on affordability throughout the campaign.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez says the theme of the historic 75th inauguration is ‘United for Virginia’s Future,’ which the campaign says reflects the collective pride and shared goals meant to move the Commonwealth forward.

The inaugural celebration begins Friday with the ‘Made in Virginia Market’ at 3 p.m. in Richmond, featuring more than 40 local artisans, small businesses and food vendors. Virginia‑native rapper Pusha T will headline a performance at the market.

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 01: Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger speaks during a campaign rally featuring former U.S. President Barack Obama at Chartway Arena on November 01, 2025 in Norfolk, Virginia. Span Expand

With the Virginia General Assembly opening its new session this week and Saturday’s inauguration, it marks the first time in 15 years that Democrats will hold a trifecta in the state giving them the power to advance their agenda.

Key priorities for lawmakers include redrawing congressional maps, protecting abortion access, codifying same‑sex marriage, restoring voting rights for people who have completed felony sentences and legalizing a retail cannabis market.

