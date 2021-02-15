Spam text message continues to draw security warning from Maryland Department of Transportation

The Maryland Department of Transportation is continuing to tell mobile users to use caution regarding an unsolicited text message -- claiming to be from the agency -- that has been recently circulating in the area.

Earlier this month, MDOT issued the following tweet:

"If you have received a text from "Maryland-MDot Urgent" addressing "MDot customer" with a link, please ignore the text. It is SPAM and has been reported to MDOT’s IT Department. DO NOT click on the link and DELETE the message."

The agency has also posted the warning along the top of its website.

Spam messages can sometimes be connected to phishing scams which are used to collect sensitive information from the user.