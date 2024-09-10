SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn rocket visible in sky over DC region during Tuesday’s launch

People across the Washington D.C. region were treated to spectacular views of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket early Tuesday morning.

The rocket successfully lifted off at 5:23 a.m. ET from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Four private astronauts are onboard as part of the Polaris Program’s first mission, Polaris Dawn.

The multi-day mission will feature the first commercial spacewalk with a next-gen spacesuit and will aim to reach the highest altitude since Apollo.

Polaris Dawn live updates: SpaceX launches 4 private astronauts for historic spacewalk mission Tuesday morning

FOX 5 viewers in parts of Maryland and Virginia sent video and images to the newsroom of the rocket racing through the sky with contrails spread wide behind it.

A viewer from just north of Urbana, Md., sent FOX 5 images and said he was taking his trash out when he glimpsed SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn spacecraft lighting up the sky.

Video from a viewer in Fairfax City, Va., showed the rocket speeding across the night sky.

After completing the up to five-day journey, the Polaris Dawn team will reenter the Earth’s atmosphere to splash down off the coast of Florida.