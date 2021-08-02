Son arrested after murdering mother in Anne Arundel County, fleeing to Leesburg, police say

Authorities say a man is under arrest and is facing murder charges after he allegedly killed his mother in Anne Arundel County and used her vehicle to flee to Virginia.

Andrew Weylin Beavers (Anne Arundel County Police)

Police say 23-year-old Andrew Weylin Beavers faces first and second degree murder charges in the death of his mother, Juanita Koilpillai.

Officers say 58-year-old Koilpillai was found dead on July 25 outside of her home in the 6300 block of Genoa Road in the Tracys Landing area. Koilpillai's boyfriend called and reported her missing after arriving to the home and finding blood inside.

Investigators say Koilpillai died from 'multiple sharp force injuries' and declared her death a homicide.

In the following days, police say they found Koilpillai's vehicle in Leesburg, Virginia and identified, her son, Beavers as a suspect. DNA belonging to both Koilpillai and Beavers were also found on a suspected murder weapon, police say.

Juanita Koilpillai (Anne Arundel County Police)

Beavers was arrested at a home in the 39000 block of Thomas Mill Road in Leesburg on July 31 and is being held pending extradition back to Anne Arundel County.

Officers say tips from citizens helped in the arrest and ask anyone else with information to call investigators at 410-222-4731.