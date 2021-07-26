Missing 58-year-old Maryland woman found dead; police suspect homicide

Anne Arundel County police are investigating after the body of a woman who’d been reported missing was found near a home in Tracys Landing.

Police began investigating on Sunday around 3:28 p.m. when they responded to a home in the 6300 block of Genoa Road after a report of a missing person.

When they arrived, they found the person who’d called in the report, who also said there was blood inside the home.

When they looked around the property, police found the woman’s body outside the house.

They refrained from describing the cause of death – referring to it only as "trauma."

The woman was identified as 58-year-old Juanita Naomi Koilpilai.

Police obtained search warrants for the home, and gathered evidence.

The victim’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

Koilpilai’s vehicle wasn’t at the home – but police were able to find it in Leesburg.

They have not indicated why it may have been taken to another state.

If you have any information that might help police, call (410) 222-4731.

