Something in the Water DC: Road closures announced by Mayor Bowser's office

Pharrell's Something in the Water music festival will take place in Washington, D.C. this month and Mayor Muriel Bowser's office has announced the road closures that will be in place during the event.

The three-day Juneteenth festival is anticipated to draw around 40,000 people, according to a Business Improvement District leader.

As of Monday, some ticket holders claimed neither the event host nor D.C. leadership had released any security plans, expressing growing anxiety about attending the event in the wake of recent violent incidents — including the mass shooting in a popular nightlife area in Philadelphia this past weekend.

Musical acts from Usher to Dave Mathews Band to Tyler, the Creator and Pharrell himself are set to perform. The festival will begin Friday, June 17 at 2 p.m. and will send Sunday, June 19 at 10:30 p.m.

Here are the road closures announced by D.C. as of Tuesday:

Beginning Monday, June 13 at 6 a.m.:

- Westbound lanes of C Street SW between 4th Street SW and 6th Street SW will be closed to traffic

- Eastbound curb lane of C Street SW between 4th Street SW and 6th Street SW will be closed to parking

Beginning Monday, June 13 at 8 p.m.:

- Independence Avenue SW between 3th Street SW and 4th Street SW will be closed to traffic

- Maryland Avenue SW between 3rd Street SW and Independence Avenue SW will be closed to traffic

Beginning Tuesday, June 14 at 8 p.m.:

- Independence Avenue SW between 7th Street SW and 9th Street SW will be closed to traffic

- 4th Street SW between C Street SW and Jefferson Drive SW will be closed to traffic

- Independence Avenue SW between 4th Street SW and 9th Street SW will be closed to traffic

Beginning Thursday, June 16 at 8 p.m.:

- 6th Street SW between Independence Avenue SW and C Street SW will be closed to traffic

- Maryland Avenue SW between 6th Street SW and 7th Street SW will be closed to traffic

Beginning Friday, June 17 at 11 a.m.:

- 7th Street SW between Jefferson Drive SW and Virginia Avenue SW will be closed to parking

- Eastbound curb lane of C Street SW between 7th Street SW and 9th Street SW will be closed to parking

- Eastbound curb lane of Independence Avenue SW between 9th Street SW and 12th Street SW will be closed to parking

Any additional closures will be posted here. All closures will be lifted no later than Tuesday, June 21 at 6 a.m.