Something in the Water 2022: Pharrell announces free tickets for all DC high school seniors

Pharrell Williams announced Friday that he is giving away free tickets to his Something in the Water 2022 festival to all D.C. high school seniors.

The recording artist and songwriter made the announcement Friday with a video on Instagram.

Pharrell performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2 on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water)

"Congrats to this year's D.C. high school graduates on all that you guys have accomplished. You truly inspired all of us through your resiliency and your ability to learn – through a pandemic," he said. "You deserve to be celebrated. And so we're gonna. So on behalf of Something In The Water and XQ Institute, we would like to give each of you one free pass to the festival. On Juneteenth weekend we're going to celebrate with music, art, culture and most importantly – you!"

Pharrell said school leaders will have the details regarding the free passes. There are over 4,000 D.C. high school seniors in the District.

The festival will take place June 17-19 and will feature performances by a variety of artists including Usher, Dave Matthews Band, and Pharrell & Phriends.

Mayor Muriel Bowser's office has announced road closures that will be in place during the event.