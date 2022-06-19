Something in the Water 2022: Festival gives local vendors a chance to shine
WASHINGTON - The Something in the Water music festival happening in Southwest D.C. this weekend is giving local vendors a chance to show off their products.
On Saturday and Sunday, the festival hosted the DC + XQ Community Market.
READ MORE: Something in the Water 2022: Everything you need to know about this weekend's festival
The market, located near the festival grounds at Independence Avenue and 12th Street SW, will feature an array of local vendors, merchants, entrepreneurs, and entertainers representing DC’s unique and vibrant culture.
Here's a full list of the vendors you can check out at the community market:
- The Madness Shop
- Afro Soca Love
- Arielle Oyster Company
- Black Girl Ventures (Sunday Only)
- Bun'd Up
- Chris Pyrate and Friends
- Femly
- Flavorture
- Kitchen Savages
- Little Miner Taco
- Minority Business Development Agency
- Mocktail Club
- Paradyce Clothing Company
- Qi Essential Oils
- Stop Smack’N
- That Philly Spot
- The Museum DC
- The Spice Suite
- The Village DC: Cafe + Lab
- Turning Natural
The market will also feature an "original visual representation of community" put together by three D.C. artists, Keyonna Jones, Jamilla Okubo, and Chris Pyrate, as part of a community art program.
READ MORE: Something in the Water 2022: Pop-up church service being held Sunday at West Potomac Park
The market is open to the public and is programmed to serve all ages. It will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.