Something in the Water 2022: Festival gives local vendors a chance to shine

The Something in the Water music festival happening in Southwest D.C. this weekend is giving local vendors a chance to show off their products.

On Saturday and Sunday, the festival hosted the DC + XQ Community Market.

The market, located near the festival grounds at Independence Avenue and 12th Street SW, will feature an array of local vendors, merchants, entrepreneurs, and entertainers representing DC’s unique and vibrant culture.

Here's a full list of the vendors you can check out at the community market:

The Madness Shop

Afro Soca Love

Arielle Oyster Company

Black Girl Ventures (Sunday Only)

Bun'd Up

Chris Pyrate and Friends

Femly

Flavorture

Kitchen Savages

Little Miner Taco

Minority Business Development Agency

Mocktail Club

Paradyce Clothing Company

Qi Essential Oils

Stop Smack’N

That Philly Spot

The Museum DC

The Spice Suite

The Village DC: Cafe + Lab

Turning Natural

The market will also feature an "original visual representation of community" put together by three D.C. artists, Keyonna Jones, Jamilla Okubo, and Chris Pyrate, as part of a community art program.

The market is open to the public and is programmed to serve all ages. It will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.