'Something in the Water' 2020 Virginia Beach festival to include Post Malone, Migos, H.E.R., and others

For a second year in a row, "Something in the Water" three-day music festival will make waves in Virginia Beach.

The organization released the incredible line-up of artists that will make an appearance on stage in 2020. The festival is slated to run from April 24 - April 26.

Performers include ASAP Rocky, Chance the Rapper, Clipse, Foo Fighters, Jaden Smith, Pharrell and Friends, Tyler the Creator, Usher, Wale and many more!

Tickets go on sale Saturday, Dec. 14 at noon. The early bird three-day General Admission is priced at $195, VIP is going for $550. More details on the passes can be found on the festival's website.