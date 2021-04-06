Some parents, students raising money for proms amid uncertainty

Some parents and students are raising money to host their own prom after their school district opts again to not have the event.

Many school districts across our area either have not decided if it will host prom or have opted out all together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The latter has prompted some parents to take matters into their own hands.

School district leaders here in Prince William County and surrounding districts are having discussions right now about will they or won’t they host prom this year — if the latter occurs it would be the second year in a row without the American staple.

In Maryland some students and parents are moving toward hosting their own prom.

This is one for seniors at Damascus High School in Montgomery County.

They’re trying to raise at least $10,000 to host a prom this year that is not sanctioned by the school.

And we’re told they’re not alone — organizers have heard from other parents inquiring about how it can be done.

We’re told at Demascus there are 345 senior students who would all be invited to the prom if enough money is raised.

The school district apparently has at least $20,000 reserved in account for prom but since this would not be a school sanctioned event the students and parents do not have access to that money.

The prom date is scheduled for May 15th at Martin’s West in Baltimore where there are fewer restrictions than Montgomery County.

Damascus senior mom Mindy Schwartz Oliver says students and parents would be required to sign

- COVID liability waivers

- acknowledge the event is not school sanctioned

- agree to adhere to strict mitigation measures

